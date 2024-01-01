Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $25.14 Million Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,079 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises 4.0% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $25,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIHP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,293,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:DIHP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,419 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

