Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 400,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $60.70.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.