Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GPK traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

