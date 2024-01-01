Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190,712 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.21. 48,758,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,964,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

