Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 1,920 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,366. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

