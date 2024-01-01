Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 112,639 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $31,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,112. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.