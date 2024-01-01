Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 2,147 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UCON. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.74. 496,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,645. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

