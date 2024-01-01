Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 28,465 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,573,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,435. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.