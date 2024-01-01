Bridgeworth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,878 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.1 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.33. 1,018,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.25. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

