Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,751 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 369,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 72,905 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.12. 520,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,148. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

