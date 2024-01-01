Bridgeworth LLC Buys 126,056 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,056 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.95% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $24.96. 598,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,014. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.