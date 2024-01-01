Bridgeworth LLC Buys 5,164 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Southern comprises 1.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.12. 2,895,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

