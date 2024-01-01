Bridgeworth LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,852. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

