Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VOT traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $219.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,315. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $176.69 and a 12 month high of $221.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

