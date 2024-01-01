Bridgeworth LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,173. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

