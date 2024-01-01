Bridgeworth LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,146,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,727,481 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.