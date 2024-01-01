Bridgeworth LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,889,000 after buying an additional 178,211 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $310.88. 860,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,978. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

