Bridgeworth LLC Has $4.07 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.63. 2,342,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $46.79.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

