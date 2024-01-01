Bridgeworth LLC Has $4.66 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after buying an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after buying an additional 152,394 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $507.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,281. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $513.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $469.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

