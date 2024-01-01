Bridgeworth LLC Has $423,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 400,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,839. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

