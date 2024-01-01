Bridgeworth LLC Has $678,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $409.52. The company had a trading volume of 42,662,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,394,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.70. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $260.34 and a one year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.