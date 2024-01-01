Bridgeworth LLC Has $8.03 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.68% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,562,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,263 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,195,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after buying an additional 47,241 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,055,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,970,000 after buying an additional 382,272 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 933,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DISV remained flat at $25.79 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 296,523 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.