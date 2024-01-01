Bridgeworth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,038,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,311,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 888,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.40. 1,419,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.51. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.