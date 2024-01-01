Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 20,107 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000.

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,471. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

