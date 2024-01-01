Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 301,541 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,143,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,541 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned 1.35% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $50,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

DFIC stock remained flat at $25.53 during midday trading on Monday. 818,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

