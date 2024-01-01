Bridgeworth LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,516 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $23,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 99,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 126,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 190,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $37.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

