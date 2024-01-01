Bridgeworth LLC Sells 2,042 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,425. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $167.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.47.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

