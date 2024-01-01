Bridgeworth LLC Sells 40 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $410.71. The stock had a trading volume of 975,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.91 and a 200 day moving average of $386.64. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

