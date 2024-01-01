Bridgeworth LLC Sells 41,438 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,438 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,351,000 after buying an additional 213,949 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,418,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,427,000 after buying an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,968,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,867,000 after acquiring an additional 709,354 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.81. The stock had a trading volume of 314,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,718. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

