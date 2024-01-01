Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Update

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,700 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 595,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 131,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,077. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.39.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCOV

Insider Buying and Selling at Brightcove

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,404.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,324,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,144 shares of company stock worth $86,909. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.