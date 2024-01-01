Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brilliant Earth Group

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $32,352.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $28,897.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $32,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,589. Insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ BRLT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.72. 311,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,137. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.17 million, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $114.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

