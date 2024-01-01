British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the November 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,690,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,081. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in British American Tobacco by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 36,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

