BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BRL/CAX Price Performance

NASDAQ:RILYO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.20. 26,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. BRL/CAX has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Get BRL/CAX alerts:

BRL/CAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Receive News & Ratings for BRL/CAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRL/CAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.