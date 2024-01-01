Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.7% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,116.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $976.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $903.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $548.01 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

