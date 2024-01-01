Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 4.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after acquiring an additional 788,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,116.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $976.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $903.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $548.01 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

