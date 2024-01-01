Brokerages Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT at $23.55

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.41%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

