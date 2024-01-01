Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for 2.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $20,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after buying an additional 1,835,778 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,542,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,847,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,504,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,442,523.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,622,497 shares of company stock valued at $13,925,383 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN opened at $40.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $41.05.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is -933.02%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

