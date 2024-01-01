Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stake Cut by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $31.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

