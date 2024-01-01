Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE BG traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $100.95. The stock had a trading volume of 745,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

