Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Price Performance

BHLL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 74,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,962. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Bunker Hill Mining has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.22.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

