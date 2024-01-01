BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,500 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 2,732,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

BYD Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. BYD has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Get BYD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BYD in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About BYD

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.