Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Update

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cabot Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CBT traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cabot has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $86.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on CBT. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cabot from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,146,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter worth about $180,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

