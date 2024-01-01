Cadiz Inc. (CDZIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
Cadiz Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of CDZIP stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65.
