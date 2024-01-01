Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $65.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $46.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

