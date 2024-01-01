Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.88. 2,176,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,912. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,006 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 938.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,345,000 after buying an additional 942,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

