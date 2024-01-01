Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.36. 179,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,520. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

