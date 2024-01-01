Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 12,433 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises approximately 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 382,682 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $853,380.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,404,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,112,333.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 382,682 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $853,380.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,404,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,112,333.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,622,497 shares of company stock valued at $13,925,383. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.2 %

BN stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.05.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

