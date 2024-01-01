Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 3,265 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,128 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

