Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $132.84 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

