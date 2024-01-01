Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.1% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.42. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

